"Mobile Snack Shack,quot; Surprises Nursing Home Workers With Treats – Up News Info

A Minnesota company surprises nursing home workers with a sweet gift.

Touching Hearts at Home provides non-medical home care for the elderly and disabled.

The owner says she wanted to do something special for those on the front line and it occurred to her to call the Mobile Snack Shack.

%MINIFYHTML1b819c3554be756c176502a44477301517%

The company loads its SUVs with snacks and shows up at nursing homes and delivers the gifts to the works.

Snacks include Starbucks apples, oranges, granola bars, and takeaways that owner Breanne Stromley says are the most popular.

So far they have been in more than a dozen nursing homes and have no plans to stop soon.

%MINIFYHTML1b819c3554be756c176502a44477301518%

If you want to nominate a nursing home, click here.