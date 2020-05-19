Mnuchin will face complaints about the small business loan effort

WASHINGTON (AP) – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is likely to be questioned Tuesday by senators about a small business loan program included in the government's $ 2 trillion aid package.

Lawmakers on both sides have criticized the Payroll Protection Program, which initially provided $ 349 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses, but has been plagued by a number of problems. Many companies were unable to obtain loans before seed funding ran out. A second round of loans faced delays in computer processing, and several publicly traded companies ended up receiving money that Mnuchin demanded be returned to the government.

Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will testify Tuesday at 10 a.m. before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs. The hearing is the first supervisory review of the massive relief legislation passed in early March.

Mnuchin said in prepared testimony that so far, the paycheck program has processed more than 4.2 million loans worth more than $ 530 billion "to keep tens of millions of hardworking Americans on the payroll." Loans do not have to be repaid as long as the loan business uses 75% of the money to cover workers' paychecks.

But many small companies say the terms are too onerous. To obtain loan forgiveness, they must rehire all of their employees within eight weeks of receiving the funds, even if they have little business or work for them. These companies argue that they may simply have to lay off their workers again at the end of the eight weeks, and that they have little money left to help them increase when business returns.

Mnuchin also said the $ 1,200 stimulus checks from the aid package have totaled $ 240 billion in direct payments to millions of Americans, with a typical family of four receiving $ 3,400. On Monday night, the Treasury said it will send nearly four million prepaid debit card payments this week. The payments were approved in late March, although the Treasury warned that it would take time to issue the funds to people without bank accounts.

On Monday, another Congressional oversight panel said the Fed and Treasury have spent very little of the $ 500 billion Congress has allocated to support businesses affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The oversight panel also asked how the two agencies would evaluate the success of their programs.

For his part, Fed President Powell has vowed to reveal the names and other details of the entities that borrow from the emergency programs that the central bank has established to offset the economic impact of the viral outbreak.

In his prepared testimony, Powell said the central bank will disclose the amounts borrowed and the interest rates it levies under its programs to provide credit to large corporations, state and local governments, and medium-sized businesses.

"We are deeply committed to transparency and recognize that the need for transparency increases when we are called to use our emergency powers," says his testimony.

%MINIFYHTML33d49cc15f26917b2f606e21c050219215%

The Fed has already committed to publishing the names of its borrowers from its Main Street loan program, and some of its other loan efforts. The Main Street program, which has yet to be launched, has already come under scrutiny by environmental groups, which accuse oil and gas drillers, most heavily indebted, of using it as lifeguards.

In the 2008 financial crisis, the Fed faced widespread criticism for the opaque nature of the loan programs it launched. It has revived many of those programs to smooth the flow of credit in the current crisis.

Powell said the Fed will also name companies that benefit from its two facilities that have started buying corporate debt, as well as its program to buy municipal bonds and a facility that will buy securities backed by auto, student, and credit card loans. .

The Fed president also reiterated that the central bank will use "our full range of tools to support the economy at this difficult time." In a "60-minute,quot; interview Sunday night, Powell said the Federal Reserve's ability to support financial markets and the economy is essentially limitless, which helped spark a stock market recovery on Monday.

In the "60 Minutes,quot; interview, Powell also echoed his view that Congress and the Federal Reserve should be prepared to provide additional financial support to avoid long-term damage to the economy from widespread small business bankruptcies and long-term unemployment. . Congress has already approved approximately $ 3 billion in rescue aid for individuals and businesses. But states and towns say they need federal money to avoid having to cut jobs and services, and legislation to provide that money remains deadlocked in Congress.