MLB star Starling Mars' wife dies of fatal heart attack after breaking ankle

Describing the loss of their loved one, Noelia Brazoban, as & # 39; a moment of indescribable pain & # 39 ;, the players of the Arizona Diamondbacks thank fans and friends & # 39; for expressions of esteem and solidarity in this difficult time & # 39 ;.

MLB star Starling mars mourns the loss of his wife Noelia Brazoban. The Arizona Diamondbacks player announced the heartbreaking news on social media on Monday, May 18, saying his wife had died of a heart attack.

Sharing a photo of him and Noelia, he wrote in the caption: "Today I am going through the great pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia, due to a heart attack. It is a moment of indescribable pain. On behalf of me family, I am grateful for the expressions of esteem and solidarity at this difficult time. "

Starling did not share further details about the death of his wife, but MLB Network's Jon Heyman said in his tweet that Noelia suffered a fatal heart attack while awaiting surgery for an ankle fracture. "Starling Mars's wife died unexpectedly today. She broke her ankle and was in the hospital and said she was expecting surgery when she passed away," Jon wrote. "Best wishes to Starling, who has just announced death."

Arizona Diamondbacks extended her deepest sympathy, writing: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Noelia Marte. Starling and her family are part of the D-backs family and we will do our best to support him and his children during this incredibly difficult time. "

The Pittsburgh Pirates, with whom Starling made his debut in 2012, also released a statement. "The entire Pirates family extends our deepest condolences to Starling Mars and its family during this terrible time," it said. "Our hearts are really saddened by this news."

Meanwhile, Starling continues to share his grief over the sudden passing of his wife. On Tuesday, the 31-year-old center fielder shared a photo of his family taken at Christmas when he remembered his wife in the caption. "My love, what an emptiness you have left in my heart, it is broken into millions of pieces. Once you told me & # 39; God take me first, because I will not bear the pain & # 39;. I want you to know that I cannot bear it either I love you my queen I love you I love you I love you wow how much pain, "she wrote in Spanish.