MLB star Starling Mars mourns death of wife after fatal heart attack

Starling mars mourns the death of his wife, Noelia.

The Arizona Diamondbacks player went to social media on Monday to announce that his spouse suffered a heart attack and died.

"Today I suffer the great pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia, due to a heart attack," he wrote through Instagram. "It is a time of indescribable pain. On behalf of my family, I am grateful for the expressions of esteem and solidarity in this difficult time."

His team also released a statement.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of Noelia Marte," the statement read. "Starling and his family are part of the D-backs family and we will do everything we can to support him and his children during this incredibly difficult time."

Starling's old team, the Pittsburgh Pirates, did, too.

"The entire Pirates family extends our deepest condolences to Starling Mars and her family during this terrible time," the statement read. "Our hearts are really saddened by this news."