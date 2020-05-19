Minneapolis to begin reopening city parks – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Families who want to spend time outdoors will soon have more options in Minneapolis parks.

Hundreds of basketball courts, tennis courts, skate parks, and play areas will begin reopening in the next two weeks.

The park board closed them a few weeks ago because there were not enough visitors to distance themselves socially.

Although the order to stay home has ended, the rules of social distancing still apply.

Click here for more information on the Minnesota Department of Health outdoor activity guidelines.

