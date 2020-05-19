Minneapolis Police Investigate Series of Violent Attacks: "It's Difficult But We Must Go Forward,quot; – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Just two weeks ago, Luis Tamay opened his El Chuchi market along East Lake. A gamble in good times, the COVID-19 pandemic is only making things more difficult.

That was until Sunday night when the thieves broke the glass door of their store and Luis's dreams.

"This man walks from the street and throws a stone. He broke the glass and they went in, picked up the record and left, ”said Luis Tamay.

The two thieves returned a second and third time, just a few minutes away. Surveillance video inside the store shows the couple raiding the cash drawer and the display case. They even capture a man stealing frozen meat from the store's freezer.

“We lose money, we pay to fix the door and everything. It is difficult but we have to keep going, "Tamay said.

During the past week at the 1st Precinct, the Minneapolis Police responded to reports of at least nine thefts from companies. They all belonged to similar robberies and assaults.

%MINIFYHTMLe0beb5111a76a534fdde653559ef6a8817%%MINIFYHTMLe0beb5111a76a534fdde653559ef6a8818%

Here, amid a pandemic and low sales, Birchwood Cafe now has to cough with little money to replace a broken glass front door.

"We don't know how much it will cost to fix the door, and yes, we really don't need that." Because it's just another thing to worry about, "said Birchwood manager Marshall Paulsen.

Police say thieves appear to be targeting businesses that are now vulnerable due to shorter hours of operation and less human activity.

"There are now long periods of time when no one is present and people take the opportunity to come in and take what they can," said police spokesman John Elder.

Already affected by pandemic losses, it's another expense that business owners like Luis can do without.

"We are trying to work hard, sell something to rent, and after this we lose money," Tamay said.

Police urge companies to remove visible valuables such as liquor bottles, empty cash drawers and leave them open. It is also recommended to make daily controls of the property and leave the surveillance and alarm systems in operation.