Minneapolis man accused of assaulting local newscaster Matt Belanger for alleged sexual orientation – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A 39-year-old Minneapolis man was charged with a third-degree assault on Friday after injuring local newscaster Matt Belanger on a downtown Minneapolis light rail platform last week.

Vennie Jerome Williams also faces harassment charges because his attack was motivated by prejudice against what he believed to be the victim's sexual orientation. Williams is slated to make her first court appearance on May 18.

According to the criminal complaint, on May 12, the Metro Transit Police responded to 4th Street and Marquette Avenue in Minneapolis, where the KSTP-TV presenter told officers that an unknown man threw an object at him while crossing Nicollet light rail platform. The object hit and hurt his left eye.

Belanger went to the Hennepin County Medical Center and learned that he had suffered corneal and eye abrasion, which doctors say could cause permanent damage.

Officers recovered surveillance footage of the incident that clearly captured the assault. Metro Transit police found Williams shortly thereafter near 6th Street and Marquette Avenue, and Belanger then positively identified Williams as the attacker.

Williams was arrested, and while he was in the back of the patrol car, he began to repeatedly rant and curse. Williams later indicated that one of the reasons he attacked the victim was because he perceived that the victim was homosexual, according to the complaint.

Belanger attended a follow-up appointment with a specialist who diagnosed him with traumatic hyphema of the left eye and traumatic iritis. The doctors informed Belanger that the eye was in a delicate stage of healing and that if the pressure builds up further in the eye, it could permanently lose its vision in that eye.

Belanger was told to stay home to recover and to do nothing physical, such as driving or going to work. Doctors also told him that as a result of this injury, he will continue to be at risk of serious medical eye complications for many years.