Mindy Kaling used to write the movie Legally Blonde 3

Legally Blonde It is without a doubt Reese Witherspoon's greatest contribution to the cinema, and anyone who disagrees has not seen the film in its entirety. The sequel was less of a cinematic reveal, but it was still nice to spend time with Elle Woods. In her endless benevolence, Witherspoon has chosen to put on the pink pencil skirt once more for Legally blonde 3, according to Up News Info. The new installment will be written by Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, co-creator of Brooklyn nine and nine. Amanda Brown, who wrote the book. Legally Blonde, the original film and its sequel, is not attached to this project.

Kaling, who is an author and has several executive producer credits, seems like a natural fit for the project, except for one small problem: humor. His last attempt at writing a movie (Late at night, starring Emma Thompson) lacked wit and felt too rooted in Kaling's work experience at the risk of history. While drawing from his personal background worked well for his Netflix series. I have neverMaintaining a beloved comedy franchise is another matter.

Leaving that aside, the prospect of catching up to Elle Woods is exciting. The last time we saw her, she had just finished her wedding and hinted that her next stop might be the White House. Elle Woods, as President, feels too much on her nose, but it would be a pleasure to hear Elle Woods' famous line once again in response to a foreign leader who asks how she became President: "What? Is it difficult?"

