Mindy kaling and Dan Goor have been recruited to bring Reese witherspoonThe beloved "Legally Blonde" character Elle Woods returns to the big screen.

The duo has officially registered to write "MGM"Legally blonde 3"according to Up News Info sources, while Witherspoon will star in and produce alongside the franchise's original producer, Marc Platt.

Kirsten Smith and Karen McCullah pieced together the first script for the film, but Up News Info experts insist that Kaling and Goor have come up with a new story, which movie bosses prefer.

Kaling is currently enjoying the hit Netflix hit "Never Have I Ever" and the Hulu series "Four Weddings and a Funeral"- both of whom were co-creators and executive producers.

Meanwhile, Goor is the co-creator of the television comedy "Brooklyn nine nine"