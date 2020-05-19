Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon team up for "Legally Blonde 3,quot; and I can't wait

%MINIFYHTMLaab766dfd672ad0c11a59bdd2330331416%
This is going to be like Legally blonde 2, but more fun!
Today it was announced that Legally blonde 3 is officially in the works!
Even BETTER NEWS THAN THAT is Reese Witherspoon will reprise her role as Elle Woods and Mindy Kaling will co-write the script!
This union marks the third collaboration between Reese and Mindy, being the first A wrinkle in time and the second being The morning show.
No news on what the plot of LB3 It will be, or when it will be released, so until then, I wait with bated breath.
My ONLY request is for Luke Wilson to reprise his role as Emmett.
