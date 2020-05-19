Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon team up for "Legally Blonde 3,quot; and I can't wait

This is going to be like Legally blonde 2, but more fun!

Today it was announced that Legally blonde 3 is officially in the works!

MGM

The project will be a collaborative effort between the original studio for the films, MGM, and Reese Witherspoon's producer Hello Sunshine.

Even BETTER NEWS THAN THAT is Reese Witherspoon will reprise her role as Elle Woods and Mindy Kaling will co-write the script!

This union marks the third collaboration between Reese and Mindy, being the first A wrinkle in time and the second being The morning show.

Monica Schipper / Getty Images

No news on what the plot of LB3 It will be, or when it will be released, so until then, I wait with bated breath.

MGM

Maybe Elle Woods takes the White House …?

My ONLY request is for Luke Wilson to reprise his role as Emmett.

MGM

Also, Selma Blair as Vivian … and Jennifer Coolidge as Paulette … and Holland Taylor as Professor Stromwell … almost everyone except Matthew Davis as Warner "Graduate without honors,quot; Huntington III.

