Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon team up for Legally Blonde 3

It's time to fold and break because we're getting Legally blonde 3!
So is, Reese witherspoonThe highly anticipated movie has just received a major update. Mindy kaling and Dan Goor are configured to write the script for MGM Legally blonde 3, Reports of deadlines. Witherspoon, who will return to her role as the iconic Elle Woods in the third film, will also produce the film with her company, Hello Sunshine.
Fans have been waiting for another movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. Almost 20 years have passed since the first film, which features the Witherspoon character at Harvard Law School, made its debut. Legally Blonde it first opened in theaters in July 2001. Two years later, Witherspoon returned to the role of Elle Woods in Legally Blonde 2: red, white and blonde, where his character headed to Washington, D.C.
Since that time, movie fans have been waiting for another movie featuring the beloved Witherspoon character.
In 2018, the Oscar winner confirmed that Legally blonde 3 I was in the works. To share the exciting news, Witherspoon slipped on her character's dazzled iconic bikini and relaxed by the pool.
Witherspoon captioned her ad, "It's true … # LegallyBlonde3,quot;
In April Witherspoon shared an update on Legally blonde 3 during an Instagram live chat with Jennifer Lopez. During her talk, López mentioned that she had recently seen Legally Blonde with his kids
"OMG we saw Legally Blonde the other day, "the superstar singer told Witherspoon." Literally, like, four days ago. OMG I forgot, I can't believe I didn't tell you. They loved him. I loved. It was fun. You were so amazing at that. Is so big. And then my daughter says, "I want to know what's wrong with her." And I said, 'I think there is a 2 and a 3' "
It was then that Witherspoon joked, "Well, no, there is a 2 but I think we could be working on a 3."
