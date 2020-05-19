Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon team up for Legally Blonde 3

It's time to fold and break because we're getting Legally blonde 3!

So is, Reese witherspoonThe highly anticipated movie has just received a major update. Mindy kaling and Dan Goor are configured to write the script for MGM Legally blonde 3, Reports of deadlines. Witherspoon, who will return to her role as the iconic Elle Woods in the third film, will also produce the film with her company, Hello Sunshine.

Fans have been waiting for another movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. Almost 20 years have passed since the first film, which features the Witherspoon character at Harvard Law School, made its debut. Legally Blonde it first opened in theaters in July 2001. Two years later, Witherspoon returned to the role of Elle Woods in Legally Blonde 2: red, white and blonde, where his character headed to Washington, D.C.

Since that time, movie fans have been waiting for another movie featuring the beloved Witherspoon character.