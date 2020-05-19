Mille Lacs gang confirms first COVID-19 case as tribe reflects on reopening of casinos – Up News Info

– The Ojibwe Mille Lacs gang has confirmed its first case of coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Monday night, the executive director of the Mille Lacs gang, Melanie Benjamin, announced the news to the tribe, saying a gang member tested positive for the virus. The gang member lives in District I, which is the main preserve on the west side of Lake Mille Lacs.

"I want to report that so they understand that it is very important to take all the necessary precautions that we have been taking in the past few months," said Benjamin.

Benjamin says the current protocols, including contact tracing, went into effect to help the gang member and any household member protect the community.

The confirmed case was announced the same day that the tribe launched plans for a "phased approach,quot; to reopen its two Grand Casino locations, which have been closed for nearly three months due to the pandemic.

The plan includes new restrictive security measures, including new entry procedures, PPE, social distancing guidelines, and cleaning / sanitation improvements, among other procedures. A reopening date has not yet been decided.

Instead, the gang asks gang members what they think, using a survey, about the reopening of casinos with severe security restrictions.

"We want to know your opinion on whether the Band should proceed to open casinos with severe security restrictions, because you are the main stakeholders," said the band.

Meanwhile, Mystic Lake and Little Six casinos will reopen with a similar "phasing-in,quot; method on May 26, starting with slot machines and table game areas.