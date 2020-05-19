Mike Johnson criticizes Hannah Brown after she says the N word

Mike Johnson have some words to Hannah Brown.

The season 15 star spoke to TMZ and reacted to the former Bachelorette by saying the N word.

"What Hannah did was unacceptable. Issues like this shed light on the bridge of pop culture and racism in our country," she told the celebrity news outlet, then added: "I invite her and everyone to a conversation, hoping to educate everyone that this type of behavior needs to be changed and is unacceptable. My goal is that at this time we don't divide, unite, learn from this, and create change for the better. "

Some fans criticized Johnson for not speaking earlier.

"I look at my phone and I see some people coming at me because I'm not defending women of color because of something Hannah Brown did," she said in a video posted on social media this weekend. "I shouldn't have said the N word. It's pretty simple for me."

At the time, Johnson said he had not seen the Brown video saying the N word.

"People, don't come to me like I'm watching everything that happens between all of my cast members on the show," he said.