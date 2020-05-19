Mike Johnson criticizes Hannah Brown after she says the N word

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images, ABC / John Fleenor
Mike Johnson have some words to Hannah Brown.
The season 15 star spoke to TMZ and reacted to the former Bachelorette by saying the N word.
"What Hannah did was unacceptable. Issues like this shed light on the bridge of pop culture and racism in our country," she told the celebrity news outlet, then added: "I invite her and everyone to a conversation, hoping to educate everyone that this type of behavior needs to be changed and is unacceptable. My goal is that at this time we don't divide, unite, learn from this, and create change for the better. "
Some fans criticized Johnson for not speaking earlier.
"I look at my phone and I see some people coming at me because I'm not defending women of color because of something Hannah Brown did," she said in a video posted on social media this weekend. "I shouldn't have said the N word. It's pretty simple for me."
At the time, Johnson said he had not seen the Brown video saying the N word.
"People, don't come to me like I'm watching everything that happens between all of my cast members on the show," he said.
Over the weekend, Brown posted a video of herself singing the words to DaBaby"Rockstar," including the N-word. The reality TV celebrity was quickly criticized. While he initially claimed that he did not believe he had spoken the word, he later issued an apology.
"I owe you an important apology," Brown wrote in a statement posted on Instagram. "There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said. I have read your messages and I have seen the damage I have caused. I have everything. I am very sorry and I know that, in public or in private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better. "
Rachel Lindsay, who starred in the 13th season of High schoolShe claimed that she approached Brown directly.
"I thought, 'You know what? Let me speak directly to the person and let him know how I feel,'" he said in a video. "You know, this is not an opportunity to call someone; it is not necessarily an opportunity to drag someone. It is an opportunity to educate them, to talk to them about how you were personally upset about it. So that was exactly what I did. Never with intending to come do an Instagram Live, never with the intention of calling someone. I thought, 'Let me challenge this person to use their platform because last night it was used in a different way. So let me challenge you to use it a better way. Maybe it was a mistake, maybe they didn't realize the intention behind this. So let me give you a chance to use your platform to correct that mistake. "
Lindsay said she was "personally hurt and offended,quot; that "it gave someone a chance to do that and it was not done."
"Now, I understand that an apology was made," he added, "but when I know what could have been done, when I know what I challenged someone to do, they either refused to do it or did not do it."
%MINIFYHTMLd6a35b67aafca525bc06c79c5579658f16%