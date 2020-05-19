Mike Garcia to be sworn in today after claiming the seat of Congressional District 25 – Up News Info Los Angeles

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – Republican aerospace executive Mike Garcia will be sworn in Tuesday to fill the seat in Congress vacated by Democrat Katie Hill.

Garcia is scheduled to be sworn in in Washington, D.C. at 7:30 a.m. PST.

The votes cast in last week's special election are still being counted, but Garcia claimed the victory after Democratic Assemblywoman Christy Smith admitted the election.

The election results have not been certified, but Garcia has remained a lead of approximately 10 points.

Garcia will complete the remaining seven months of Hill's term and will face Smith again in November for a full term.

District 25 of Congress, which includes Santa Clarita, Simi Valley, and Palmdale, has become a watershed district, changing hands from Republican Steve Knight to Hill and back to Garcia. Garcia is the first Republican to win a seat in Congress in California that had been in the hands of a Democrat since 1988.