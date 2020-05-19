Midsommar flower dress sold at auction

The flowery dress (if you can call it dress looks more like a cocoon) from the terrible final moments of Midsommar It has been sold at auction for $ 65,000.

%MINIFYHTML8caaa5074d7e89ac50c53d1c4533addb17%

The producer and distributor of the film A24 has been auctioning accessories for her films, and the proceeds have benefited different charities in New York City. Dress, which is covered with 10,000 silk flowers, weighs 30 pounds. An entire murderous Swedish cult does not seem to be included in the sale, what a shame.

If you cry like Florence Pugh for missing the Midsommar selling dresses, there are many other accessories of the company at stake. Maybe you would like carving mermaid sculpture Robert Pattinson masturbates on The lighthouse? Wave Furby with jewelry since Uncut Gems, which is currently $ 13,500?