Michael Thomas collides with DeVante Parker in a heated Instagram exchange: & # 39; Stop crying & # 39;

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas quarreled with Dolphins pass receiver DeVante Parker on social media Monday afternoon, leading to a heated exchange between NFL players.

Thomas entered the fray after Parker responded to an "NFL on Fox,quot; Instagram graphic asking if it would be harder to catch Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, or break a pass by covering Thomas. Parker chose the former, clearly proud of his 137-yard, eight-catch display against Gilmore in December. He did not mention Thomas in his answer.

Thomas, however, warmed up, writing, "Go upload some numbers. Then you can talk, I licked you and you've been in the league longer than me in the first round."

Parker responded by mentioning how often Drew Brees is Thomas's target. Thomas said Parker should blame his parents for the lower genes instead of his QB. Parker said "stop crying bra."

Public disputes continued that way in the Instagram comment section alongside the post "NFL on Fox."

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/c1/84/thomas-parker-instagram-1_1mg6k2bm9mxha1uytwlteg6nvn.png?t=719564722,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/c5/38/thomas-parker-2_196ntnh3a0zfj1njhjlocpp55j.png?t=719602242,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



From postseason trolling while at home to playing everything on Twitter against Josh Norman, Thomas has never back down from an online dispute.

Thomas, to his credit, has been much more successful in the NFL than Parker or virtually any other active receiver. He has more than 100 receptions in each of the past three seasons, including 149 in 2019.

But it seems likely that Parker didn't intend to start anything with his opening comment, he only got involved once Thomas went on the offensive.