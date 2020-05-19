Michael Moore's "Planet of the Humans" Extends His Free YouTube Career and Reports 8 Million Views – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML11cfa51d221cd94b7a28373aa40beb0f16%

Documentary backed by Michael Moore Planet of humans it's extending its free YouTube run for other months after its sponsors say it racked up 8 million views in less than four weeks of launch.

The movie, which was posted on Moore's Rumble Media channel on YouTube, will remain there until the end of June. Written by Jeff Gibbs and executive produced by Moore, Planet of humans examines the influence of "green capitalists" on the environmental movement. Gibbs argues in the film that these financial forces are undermining environmentalists' efforts and their work to develop alternative forms of energy and other solutions to climate change.

In addition to extending YouTube's engagement, the filmmakers have also released a new guide for educators around the world in an effort to stimulate conversation about the future of Earth.

"Due to the overwhelming positive response and millions of views, we will continue to make the film available to the public, free of charge to the worldwide audience," Moore said in a press release.

In April, timed to Earth Day, the filmmakers released it on YouTube and said PEN America had helped thwart efforts to censor it. Large and small films have had no theatrical release options for the past two months due to COVID-19.

Producers said the filmmakers' initial goal of exceeding 100,000 views was quickly exceeded, although they did not offer a definition of what counts as view. In the area of ​​streaming activity quantification, Netflix recently adjusted its record keeping. Now you consider a "view" to be watching any part of a series or movie that lasts 2 minutes or more, a change from its previous definition of 70% of the running time of a single movie or episode.