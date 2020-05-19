Michael Jordan's Chicago mansion is up for sale for $ 14.9 million after failing to sell for $ 29 million

Michael Jordan has never dealt with failure in Chicago, except for one aspect: He has been unable to sell his mansion in the Chicago area for the past eight years.

Now, perhaps as a result of "The Last Dance," Jordan's former home is on sale again for $ 14.9 million, nearly half its original price of $ 29 million, according to Action Network's Darren Rovell.

Michael Jordan has tried unsuccessfully to sell his home in the Chicago area for the past eight years. It started at $ 29 million. It is now listed for $ 14,855,000. 1 + 4 + 8 + 5 + 5 = 23 pic.twitter.com/YwwpREwU0h – Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 18, 2020

Sports Illustrated's Dan Gartland reports that Jordan has been unsuccessfully trying to sell his home since February 2012, eight years in a row. And honestly, who wouldn't want to live in the house that previously belonged to His Air?

According to Zillow's listing of the house:

"NBA Superstar Michael Jordan's seven-acre property is as legendary as His Airness himself. The 56,000-square-foot property, equipped with every imaginable luxury amenity, is a physical monument to his tireless dedication and hard work The custom designed property includes a regulation, gym-sized basketball court, infinity pool, putting green, tennis court, and cigar room, each with Jordan's signature flair. "

Speaking of signature, the entrance to Jordan's house features a massive door with the number 23, in case he needs more proof of who owns the house.

Other highlights of the house include:

32,683 square feet

Nine rooms

19 baths

14 baths

No HOA fees (what a bargain)

Hilariously, the house is listed as a single-family residence.