Michael Jordan's Chicago mansion is up for sale for $ 14.9 million after failing to sell for $ 29 million

Michael Jordan has never dealt with failure in Chicago, except for one aspect: He has been unable to sell his mansion in the Chicago area for the past eight years.
Now, perhaps as a result of "The Last Dance," Jordan's former home is on sale again for $ 14.9 million, nearly half its original price of $ 29 million, according to Action Network's Darren Rovell.
1 + 4 + 8 + 5 + 5 = 23
– Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 18, 2020
MORE: Jordan declined to be interviewed at his own home for "The Last Dance,quot;
Sports Illustrated's Dan Gartland reports that Jordan has been unsuccessfully trying to sell his home since February 2012, eight years in a row. And honestly, who wouldn't want to live in the house that previously belonged to His Air?
According to Zillow's listing of the house:
"NBA Superstar Michael Jordan's seven-acre property is as legendary as His Airness himself. The 56,000-square-foot property, equipped with every imaginable luxury amenity, is a physical monument to his tireless dedication and hard work The custom designed property includes a regulation, gym-sized basketball court, infinity pool, putting green, tennis court, and cigar room, each with Jordan's signature flair. "
Speaking of signature, the entrance to Jordan's house features a massive door with the number 23, in case he needs more proof of who owns the house.
Other highlights of the house include:
- 32,683 square feet
- Nine rooms
- 19 baths
- 14 baths
- No HOA fees (what a bargain)
Hilariously, the house is listed as a single-family residence.
