MGM / UA TV acquires the novel "These women"; Bruce Miller to Produce – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, MGM / UA Television has acquired the rights to the new thriller by author Ivy Pochoda. Those women for series adaptation. Emmy winner The Maid's Tale Creator Bruce Miller will develop and produce the project as part of White Oak's general agreement with MGM / UA. Miller will oversee the project and bring in a writer to write the adaptation.

Those women, which will be released today by HarperCollins, is described as a story of a serial killer like you've never seen before: a literary thriller of female empowerment and social change. Those are also major themes in Margaret Atwood's dystopian novel The Maid's Tale, which Miller adapted into the Emmy-winning Hulu / MGM drama series.

Related story Andrew Mittman signs a television and film agreement with MGM as director of the new banner 1.21

Harper Collins / MGM



Located in West Adams, a rapidly changing part of South Los Angeles, Those women It focuses on five very different women whose lives are immersed in danger and anguish. They are connected by a man and his deadly obsession, although not everyone knows it yet. Dorian is still adrift after her daughter's murder remains unsolved; Julianna, a young dancer nicknamed Jujubee, who lives hard and fast, resisting anyone who tries to stop her; Essie, a brilliant vice cop who sees a criminal pattern emerge where no one else does; Marella, a daring performance artist whose work has pushed the limits for a long time but now endangers her; and Anneke, a quiet woman who has turned a blind eye to those around her for far too long. The careful existence they have created begins to crumble when two murders shake their neighborhood.

%MINIFYHTMLd780378b6b45e3dd6a7eb94b144f427c17%

White Oaks Pictures will produce the adaptation with Miller and Priscilla Porianda as executive producers.

Miller is the creator, executive producer, and showrunner of the Emmy, Golden Globe, and Peabody Award-winning series. The Maid's Tale, which has been renewed for the fourth season on Hulu. Miller is represented by ICM Partners and Jackoway Tyerman's attorney Jamie Mandelbaum.

In addition to Those women, Pochoda is the author of the novels. Valley of wonders and Visiting street. Valley of wonders He won the 2018 Strand Critics Award for Best Novel and was voted the NPR and Los Angeles Times Book of the Year. Visiting street it won the Prix Page America in France and was voted Best Amazon Book of the Month, Best Amazon Book of 2013, and a selection by Barnes & Noble Discover Great New Writers. His first novel The art of disappearing, It was published by St. Martin’s Press in 2009. He teaches creative writing at Studio 526 Skid Row. Pochoda is represented by CAA on behalf of Kimberly Witherspoon of Inkwell Management.