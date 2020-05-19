Metro Detroit priest goes viral after using Squirt Gun to practice social distancing – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – A Michigan priest is going viral after targeting parishioners to practice social distancing.

A photo posted by Saint Ambrose Church in Grosse Pointe Park shows the Rev. Tim Pelc shooting holy water from a car window on Easter.

The 70-year-old man says the idea was a way to bless Easter baskets without breaking the rules.

Pelc says he was a little nervous about what the Vatican might say about the photos, but says he has not received anything yet.

