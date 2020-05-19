Meghan King Edmonds has a new boyfriend six months after separating from Jim Edmonds

Just over six months after announcing his separation from Jim Edmonds, former Royal Orange County Housewives Star Meghan King Edmonds has a new man in her life. The 35-year-old mother of three is reportedly dating businessman Christian Schauf.

According to Page sixSchauf is from Park City, Utah and is 39 years old. He is also a co-founder and CEO of Uncharted Supply Company, which LinkedIn describes as a "manufacturer of high-quality survival systems and products created to empower people with the right equipment and education to guide them back to safety in a non-emergency." early. " "

An informant that Edmonds and Schauf met through a mutual friend.

"They met through Nancy Anderson, a personal trainer and nutritionist who is a mutual friend," the source revealed. "They've been seeing each other for a couple of months."

On Instagram, Schauf recently shared that he ended advertising for Uncharted Supply Company during the pandemic. Instead, as a "mission-based company," it said it made the "obvious,quot; decision to stop the ads and focus on "educating and supporting,quot; during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Like his new girlfriend, Schauf also presents a podcast, but he doesn't seem to have children of his own. Instead, she posts photos with her nieces and nephews on social media. As fans know, Edmonds shares three children with her husband, Aspen, 3, and twins Hart and Hayes, 2.

Meghan has been quarantined in Southern California with her three children since March, and recently wrote a blog post about how being a single mother of three young children during the pandemic has driven her crazy. She also described being locked up for more than two months with her children as "house arrest."

But now, the kids have returned to St. Louis to spend time with Jim Edmonds, who also moved in with his new girlfriend, Kortnie O’Conner, and that gives Meghan King Edmonds enough time to get close to Christian Schauf.

Ad

Earlier this year, Meghan said she didn't like going out with boys with children, even though that makes her appear hypocritical. She explained that boys with children come with a lot of luggage, and it is too difficult to handle.



Post views:

0 0