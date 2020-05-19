Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are getting divorced

Image: Getty

After a decade of marriage, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are divorcing.

The split was apparently on the horizon long before quarantine forced us to spending time with people who We think that loved but soon realized we hate because they pet the cat badly. Green confirmed the breakup on his podcast, explaining that he wanted the news to come directly from him. It all started last year with a dream. By ME!:

Brian reveals that in the fall of last year Megan left him and his children to shoot a movie for 5 weeks, during which he dreamed that they separated. He describes: "About 3 weeks after she left and shot, I had a dream, that most people dream of, but I never remember my dreams … but I had the dream that she returned from work and that we were distant, that things were wrong, that things were rare. " The next day, he texted her about her dream and she was "shocked" by his experience, but was assured that everything was "fine." However, he says that once she returned, they began to behave "almost exactly" as they did in their dream. "But, I gave her a few weeks, I guess you know, she's been out of the country, she's been late on the jet, she's been filming nights, I have to give her a little time to recover a little bit and come back to life." And so I did it, ”he recalls. %MINIFYHTML69db03e98f5aef4e26ec12592c16cae215%

Finally, Fox revealed that she was "happier being alone." Oh! But to Green's immense credit, he took it easy.

He recalls: “She said, 'You know, I realized, while I was out of the country working alone, that I felt more like myself, and I liked it more during that experience, and I think it may be worthwhile. try for me. & # 39; And, I was surprised and upset about it, but I can't be upset with her, and I wasn't upset with her because that, she didn't ask to feel like this, it wasn't a choice she made, that's how she honestly felt "

%MINIFYHTML69db03e98f5aef4e26ec12592c16cae216% G / O Media may receive a commission

Rather than dragging the tortuous dance of "space" for months or possibly years, the two decided to end things. As for Fox Alleged romance with Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly, Green says there is There are no hard feelings there, either.

"I don't want this Colson guy, whom I've never met, who she said nothing to but very nice things, I don't want him to be reviled because nobody did anything wrong." It's not that we parted or anything because someone cheated or someone hurt someone, "he insists." I feel like sometimes people are on paths in life and you are on the same path, and you walk that path together, and things they work and then the roads sometimes separate. "

This is the third time the two have separated, including time Fox filed for divorce in 2015. But given Green's exhaustive explanation (and his dream!), It appears that this will hold.