Media groups back Fox news in effort to dismiss demand for coronavirus – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLa1328f76699324585c27bab77d3f55c914%

NCTA – The Internet and Television Association and the Reporters Committee for Press Freedom are backing Fox News in their efforts to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a public interest group about how the network covered the coronavirus crisis.

"While all cable programming enjoys First Amendment protection, the constitutional ban against unjustified government interference with programming on news networks is especially clear," the organizations wrote in a proposed amicus report. The NCTA includes parent companies of some of Fox News' rivals, including CNN and MSNBC, while the Reporters Committee includes print and broadcast representatives on its steering committee. A Washington state judge will consider Fox News' motion to dismiss the case at a hearing Thursday.

When Fox News faced scrutiny over how some of its hosts treated the coronavirus, the Washington League for greater transparency and ethics sued the network in early April, alleging that its coverage violated state consumer protection laws. consumer by participating in a "cheating campaign". and omission regarding the danger of international proliferation of the new coronavirus. "The parent Fox Corp. and two channel distributors, AT&T and Comcast, as well as Rupert Murdoch, were also mentioned in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit specifically cited statements made by Fox News personality Sean Hannity and then-Fox Business presenter Trish Regan on March 9, arguing that they acted in "bad faith to intentionally and maliciously spread false information by denying and minimizing the danger that represents the coronavirus. "

Related story Directors Guild joins Academy and others to change eligibility criteria for 2021 Serpentines and VOD Performances Awards allowed

On that date, Hannity, in an interview with Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), noted, "I don't like how we scare people unnecessarily, and that's unless you have a compromised immune system and you are older and have other underlying health problems, 99 percent of this virus is not going to die, correct?

"That's correct, Sean," replied Collins.

"They're scaring people: I see it, once again, like, we're going to crush Trump with this new hoax," Hannity said.

Regan made a segment that night titled "Coronavirus impeachment scam." He separated from the network later that month.

In a motion to dismiss, Fox News said his remarks were First Amendment protected speech. They also included an appendix describing the instances where Fox News hosts warned of the severity of the crisis.

But last week, WASHLITE filed a response saying "Fox does not cite any authority endorsing the proposal that a cable television programmer, operating on a private cable television system owned and operated by another entity, have such protections. Rather, seek protection within jurisprudence related to print media such as the Seattle Times or the New York Times or the Washington Post or other newspaper. " The group also noted that cable television "has long been subject to consumer protection statutes," citing the Cable Act of 1992 and the Washington state law.

"Fox's repeated claims that the COVID-19 pandemic was / is a hoax is not only an unfair act, it is misleading and therefore actionable under the Washington Consumer Protection Act," they wrote.

But NCTA and the Reporters Committee, in their proposed amicus report, wrote that First Amendment protections for the media "do not depend on how that speech is distributed; it is based on the nature of the speech itself. Therefore, the media enjoy First Amendment protection, whether they distribute their content in a newspaper, on radio or television, or on a cable system. "