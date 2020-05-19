MC Lyte and the "Martin" EP Bentley Kyle Evans team for "Partners In Rhyme" – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML15b3604401b9ec8ab1c348d86f85a81916%

EXCLUSIVE: Pioneering rapper MC Lyte is collaborating with Bentley Kyle Evans, executive producer of popular comedies like Martin and The Jamie Foxx to show, for a new series with a script titled Partners in Rima.

The new half-hour sitcom is the latest original production from AMC Networks' UMC streaming service. Partners in rhyme Follow the life of a high school female rapper, social media star, and adoptive girl who thinks she's the next Cardi B. MC Lyte will star in the series as a label executive tasked with helping the difficult but talented new artist navigate in the industry.

In an effort to find a co-star, UMC is partnering with the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) for a national casting called "Shoot Your Shot." Five finalists will be appearing at ABFF in Miami later this year. From there, the winner will be chosen and will star alongside MC Lyte in the series.

Related story Acorn TV from AMC collects the Lambert Drama studio & # 39; The Nest & # 39;

"The UMC team has entered this year determined to test new waters in content, connect with our consumers and even seek new talent for our original productions," says Brett Dismuke, director of content at UMC. "The opportunity to pair an industry legend like MC Lyte with promising talent that we have yet to discover is the exact beginning on which UMC and ABFF were founded. This partnership is the perfect springboard to launch this exciting new Bentley project. Kyle Evans. "

"It is an honor to be in business with UMC to Partners in rhyme,"MC Lyte said." Teaming up with Bentley Evans and Harvest Studios made the creative process an incredible journey. I am even more excited that my production company, Sunni Gyrl, directed by Lynn Richardson, who also serves as Executive Producer , I have set foot in the world of production. I am excited to see all the casting performances and find our co-star. "

The first episode of Partners in rhyme It will debut at ABFF in 2021 before its official premiere at UMC.