Matt Lauer says Ronan Farrow's work on him was shoddy and partial

NEW YORK (AP) – Matt Lauer on Tuesday accused author Ronan Farrow of shoddy, biased journalism in his book "Catch and Kill,quot; which included what Lauer says is a false accusation that the former "Today,quot; host raped a co-worker.

Farrow, a writer for the Pulitzer Prize-winning team in The New Yorker, said Lauer "is simply wrong."

Lauer wrote an article published on the Mediaite website the day after an investigation into The New York Times He suggested that Farrow, who won a Pulitzer for his work on the accusations against Hollywood magnate Harvey Weinstein, was not exhaustive in investigating his work.

Similarly, Lauer said Farrow had not corroborated several specific allegations against him in the 2019 book, "Catch and Kill."

NBC fired Lauer in 2017 for an inappropriate relationship with a co-worker. In Farrow's book, that former co-worker Brooke Nevils said Lauer raped her in a Sochi hotel room during the 2014 Winter Olympics. Lauer denies the rape charges, and he and Nevils both said they had a subsequent consensual relationship.

"What I found when I read the book was downright shocking, and should concern anyone who cares about journalism," Lauer wrote. "It is not just about accusations against the former presenter of the,quot; Today "program."

Lauer noted the bad feelings between Farrow and NBC News, which refused to broadcast the work he had done while online about the Weinstein story. Later he took his material to the New Yorker.

As a result, "it became a magnet and a willing ear for anyone with negative stories about the network and the people who worked for it," Lauer said.

Farrow tweeted a brief response to Lauer's long piece: "All I will say about this is that Matt Lauer is simply wrong. 'Capture and kill' was thoroughly reported and verified, even with Matt Lauer himself."

Farrow's publisher, Little, Brown and Co., said he fully supported the author.

"Ronan's dedication to thorough and exhaustive verification of his reports, his commitment to the rights of victims and his impeccable attention to detail and nuance makes us proud to be his editor," the company said in a statement.

Mediaite said its editors verified with four people Lauer spoke to for his article, and all independently endorsed the conversations they had with him.