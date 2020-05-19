Matt Lauer says Ronan Farrow "betrayed the truth,quot; on Scathing Op-Ed

"Ronan knows, like anyone else, that there is a lot of fear around this issue, and it would take an act of selfless bravery (some might say nonsense) for someone to challenge him, or the story of an alleged assault victim. sexual, "he continues.

Lauer then explains that he is sharing his own research and thoughts due to a controversial topic. New York Times column by Ben smith. The former writer wrote Monday that journalists should be more critical of Farrow's writing as it often "suggests conspiracies that are tantalizing but cannot be proven."

Ronan and his editor responded to Smith's remarks and insisted that they "support,quot; the reports.

However, it is clear that Lauer begs to disagree. That said, he thanks Ronan for reminding him "how it feels to do the job I love."

Shortly after Lauer published his long discussion, Ronan tweeted"All I will say about this is that Matt Lauer is just wrong. Catch and Kill was fully informed and verified, even with Matt Lauer himself."