Matt Lauer publishes statement in response to Ronan Farrow's book after criticism of The Catch and Kill from the New York Times

Today, Tuesday May 18, Matt Lauer launched a long critique of Ronan Farrow's book, Catch and kill who explored sexual assault allegations against several previously influential men.

In case you missed it, Brooke Neville accused Matt Lauer of rape in October 2019, which some now believe was simply a marketing tactic to spark controversy to sell Ronan's book. Matt addressed this idea in his statement today, which Page Six took up.

According to Matt Lauer on the website, Mediaite, he was "shocked, but not surprised,quot; by the fact that many of the media were unwilling to do a basic factual check regarding the allegations against him last fall.

Lauer claimed that he initially planned to release a statement in November 2019, but external circumstances, in particular the COVID-19 pandemic, forced him to postpone the release of the statement. First Today The presenter also addressed the recent New York Times article that was highly critical of Ronan Farrow's work.

Regardless, the Today show alum explained that the New York Times piece prompted him to "move forward,quot; with his own investigation. Matt noted the way Brooke was hailed as "brave,quot; and "brave,quot; shortly after the book's publication, despite the alleged lack of factual verification.

Furthermore, Matt says he was "disappointed,quot; but equally unsurprised by Ronan's reports, which were not analyzed by the general press. Farrow's "salacious stories,quot; were dismissed as a "marketing effort,quot; to attract the attention of Catch and kill first Today The host explained.

Matt says this should be a cause for concern for anyone concerned with journalism and the future of the profession. The former host went on to say that his statement is not even about himself, but about "changing social attitudes can be allowed to change the most fundamental rules of journalism."

He says it is about whether journalists have the responsibility as professionals to do an adequate verification of the facts and examine the sources. On Monday, Ronan claimed that he defended his book and the reports it contained.



