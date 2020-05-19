Master P calls WeTV and loses BTS video

Master P leaked a behind-the-scenes video of him calling the producers of WeTV and its editing, claiming they should show more positivity on the show.

"I'm just showing you this, so the next time you're watching this show you can use your real judgment and see how people's words change and positive moments change to negative. This is why we quit smoking ago 6 months drama, we have bigger things to worry about than fake producers who create fake love stories. The only way to change this is with ownership, "reads the post's title.

In the clip, Master P is talking to a producer about Angela Simmons' story.

"She lost her boyfriend, her baby daddy. She lost him, he was killed. She doesn't need another relationship right now," she told the producer, who sips her drink without looking upset.

The network was recently sued by Dame Dash for constantly harassing her son with alcohol during filming, despite his long battle with addiction.