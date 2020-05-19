Master P calls WeTV and loses BTS video

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
Logo

Master P leaked a behind-the-scenes video of him calling the producers of WeTV and its editing, claiming they should show more positivity on the show.

"I'm just showing you this, so the next time you're watching this show you can use your real judgment and see how people's words change and positive moments change to negative. This is why we quit smoking ago 6 months drama, we have bigger things to worry about than fake producers who create fake love stories. The only way to change this is with ownership, "reads the post's title.

