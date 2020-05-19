Marty Walsh & # 39; is not comfortable & # 39; with the Massachusetts office reopening plan

Non-core offices in Boston won't be able to reopen until a week after the rest of Massachusetts, but Mayor Marty Walsh says he's still not completely comfortable with the state-mandated 25 percent capacity limit.

During a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Walsh said his office has been discussing a potentially lower limit in Boston, amid persistent concerns that moving too fast could exacerbate the COVID-19 crisis.

"I personally don't feel comfortable with the 25 percent number, to be honest with you," he said. "And we are seeing it now."

Walsh added that he was not yet sure what the appropriate limit would be for Boston, but that "25 percent on the first day is too much."

During the press conference, Walsh specifically cited concerns that the maximum number of workers returning immediately to work could put pressure on the city's emergency child care centers, which are the only facilities that will be open during Phase 1 of reopening.

Otherwise, Walsh had generally positive reviews for the "reflective,quot; tiered plan detailed Monday by Governor Charlie Baker's administration, which allows nonessential offices in the rest of the state to reopen at up to 25 percent of the level maximum legal occupancy of your building starting next Monday, May 25. The plan allows offices in Boston to reopen with the same capacity limit on June 1.

New state office security standards also require companies to adopt specific strategies to encourage physical detachment and proper hygiene. Last week, the Baker administration announced that 54 companies in Massachusetts, with a total of about 150,000 employees, had agreed to continue allowing employees to work remotely during the spring, if not longer.

Essential companies and organizations that have remained open have until July 1 to meet the new maximum occupancy levels, although they may exceed the 25 percent limit "based on a demonstrated need for relief based on public health considerations or public safety or where strict compliance may interfere with the continued delivery of critical services, "according to state standards.

In Boston, the week-long office reopening delay gives the city of nearly 700,000 people time to potentially prepare their own guidelines, as well as to monitor public transportation service in anticipation of an increase in workers, according to Walsh. The mayor noted that the number of people in Boston approximately doubles during the workday.

Given the highly infectious nature of COVID-19, officials in densely populated areas have raised concerns about the reopening too quickly, and have even taken steps to avoid the state-wide reopening plan.

While the Baker administration's plan allowed construction to resume statewide on Monday, Walsh said Tuesday that Boston will stick with its gradual approach, in which all projects allowed by the state cannot be resumed until next Tuesday, May 26.

In neighboring Somerville, officials are taking an even more cautious approach.

While the state-wide reopening plan allowed houses of worship to resume services on Monday at 40 percent capacity and beauty salons to reopen on May 25 under strict standards, the city announced that those phases would They would temporarily suspend in Somerville. The city will also continue in the construction projects phase in the coming months.

And while elective health procedures and curbside retail may resume at state hours, Somerville officials say they are developing a local reopening timeline in the coming days when it comes to personal care businesses. and religious gatherings.

"Experts have repeatedly told us to be very careful with large gatherings of people and limit close contact as much as humanly possible," said Mayor Joe Curtatone.

"We must also recognize that we are very far from having this disease under control," he continued. “In a dense urban environment, we must carefully consider every action we take. Therefore, we are conducting additional diligence to ensure that workers and the faithful can safely return to those activities. "

Officials in Cambridge also say they are reviewing the state's reopening plan before their specific city orientation to "inform more about the reopening of Cambridge companies and offices." Cambridge also allows construction to resume at a slow and gradual rate.

Curtatone and Walsh also say they are seeking more clarity from the Baker administration on how the new workplace safety standards will be enforced.

Walsh said the City of Boston specific office guidelines will be shared next week and will cover a wide range of topics, from scheduling shifts to working-from-home policies, cleaning up workspace and equipment. protection. For customer-oriented companies such as retail stores and beauty salons, Walsh said the city is developing guidelines that go "well beyond,quot; state standards.

The mayor also noted that companies are not required to reopen on any date, and that the state's "strict,quot; social distancing requirements could prevent "a large number of barber shops and hair salons from opening."

"We are going to offer our hairdressers and beauty salons in Boston, those who wish, technical assistance on how to move forward," he said.

Walsh said he is balancing public health concerns during the pandemic with concerns about the economic well-being of Boston residents and businesses. An increasing number of local restaurants have already closed permanently, and Walsh expects the city to "lose more business."

But for the mayor, that was one more reason to take a cautious approach to reopening, given the fear that a second wave of infections could force officials to reinstate more restrictive orders.

"We have to get it right, because I don't think we can afford a second closure."