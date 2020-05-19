Man killed in parking fight at Western Motor Inn in Denver

%MINIFYHTMLee01e6c906160b33951c317be2fd7d9414%

Denver police arrested a man Monday night after another man was found dead after a fight in a motel parking lot.

Edgar Trujillo, 25, is being detained for second-degree murder investigation into the death of a man, who was in the same room at the Western Motor Inn in the 4700 block of Vasquez Boulevard, according to a probable cause statement from the Department Denver Police. .

A third man who was staying in the room told detectives that the other two woke him up to take Trujillo to a hospital. When he sat in the driver's seat, the witness said he saw Trujillo hit the other man behind the car, according to the statement. The witness said he saw the other man fall and told police that Trujillo beat him three times before he could go to the motel's office and ask for help.

Denver Health paramedics declared the unidentified victim dead at the scene, according to the statement.

Trujillo spoke to the police, but his statements were written from the police document released to the public.