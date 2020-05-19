Man in serious condition after being shot multiple times in Burbank – Up News Info Los Angeles

BURBANK (CBSLA) – A man was taken to a local hospital Monday night in serious condition after being shot multiple times in Burbank.

The shooting occurred around 6:15 p.m. near Sunset Canyon Drive and Providencia Avenue, according to the Burbank Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male victim who suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the lower body.

Burbank Fire Department staff treated the man at the scene and took him to a local hospital, where he was in serious condition and was said to be undergoing surgery.

A suspect has not been identified.

The immediate area was expected to be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic for several hours.