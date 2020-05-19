Man allegedly went through the SF Heights shooting in Pacific Heights from his truck – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Officers arrested a 36-year-old man who allegedly fired a gun while driving a van through the Pacific Heights neighborhood in San Francisco on Saturday, police said.

Around 10:30 p.m., officers learned that someone was driving recklessly near Clay Street and Presidio Avenue, making "donuts,quot; and shooting a gun.

At the scene, officers found worn casings, but received no reports of injury or damage from the shooting.

%MINIFYHTMLbfd4c591b784c197cfcebf347da498a015%

Agents were finally able to locate a van and a driver that matched the suspect's description and his vehicle on the first block of Grand View Terrace, located in the city's Eureka Valley / Dolores Heights neighborhood.

According to police, officers were able to safely arrest the driver on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm and carry a concealed weapon.

Police identified him as Tyler Gerow of San Francisco. Inside Gerow's truck, officers located a weapon, police said. Gerow remains in custody, according to prison records.

%MINIFYHTMLbfd4c591b784c197cfcebf347da498a016%

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.