Magic Johnson Company to Provide $ 100 Million to Finance Loans to Help Minority-Owned Businesses

Magic Johnson is doing its part to help minority and women's businesses during this pandemic. Recently, he pledged $ 100 million through his insurance company, which will help small businesses that the government might have overlooked.

On Tuesday, he appeared on Good morning america to speak to Robin Roberts about his efforts to give back to small businesses. He revealed that his company will partner with a non-bank lender that specializes in financing minority and women-owned companies.

He said: "My EquiTrust company put $ 100 million for these fantastic companies that weren't part of the loan system, the stimulus package that came out and they couldn't get loans. So we have to make sure they stay in business and also to keep your employees, which is really important. "

He continued: “So with the Paycheck Protection Program, we will come together and MBE will make sure these minority companies and women-owned businesses are examined, along with the SBA (Small Business Administration) to make sure these companies get money because they have been a mainstay and have also been outstanding for our community. "

Magic went on to talk about how the coronavirus has strongly impacted minorities, and how he hopes that loans will not only keep these businesses afloat during this pandemic, but also after the pandemic has ended.

Like us previously Facebook also reportedly made a similar gesture last month when they announced that they would provide $ 100 million for small businesses. However, its 10,000 small grant-funded businesses in 34 different locations in the US USA Where Facebook employees live and work.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94