Lyne Renee promoted to the regular series for season 2 – Up News Info

We will see more of General Alder in the next second season of Homeland: Fort Salem. Lyne Renee, who recurred in nine episodes as the character, has been promoted to the regular series for season 2 of the thriller drama series Freeform.

Renee General Sarah Alder is the Commanding General of the United States Witches Armed Forces and is in charge of Fort Salem.

Photo by David Buchan / Variety / Shutterstock



Written and created by Eliot Laurence, Homeland: Fort Salem It takes place in an alternative America, today, where witches ended their persecution more than 300 years ago by reaching an agreement with the US government. USA to fight for their country with supernatural tactics and weapons. Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney and Renee are the stars.

Laurence is an executive producer with Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick. Steven Adelson, Erin Maher, Kay Reindl and Bryan Q. Miller are also executive producers on the series.

Renee's previous credits include regular roles in the Epix / Fox International series. Deep state, opposite Mark Strong, and Ridley Scott Street of mercy. She also resorted on the ABC limited series Madoff and Chris Brancato Of kings and prophets and Strike back.