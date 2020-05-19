Ludacris reacts to backlash over R. Kelly Lyrics: I'm just being 'honest'

WENN / PNP

The rapper faced criticism after fans noticed Kelly's reference in & # 39; Silence of the Lambs & # 39; that he saw during a song battle with Nelly in the Saturday May 17 episode of Timbaland and & # 39; Verzuz & # 39; from Swizz Beatz.

Ludacris previously landed in hot water after professing his love to R. Kelly in his new song "Silence of the Lambs". Now, rapper "Move B *** h" has responded to the backlash during his interview with Atlanta's V103 radio station on Tuesday, May 19.

Addressing the matter, Luda said, "Sometimes when you speak in the records, you speak as if we were just having a conversation with me." He added: "But you're just talking and being honest. I saw a lot of people misunderstand or just don't understand what I'm saying."

He later hinted that he enjoyed Kelly's music. However, he would not let his daughter surround him due to his sexual assault scandals.

Ludacris faced a backlash after fans noticed Kelly's reference in "Silence of the Lambs," which she saw three times during a song battle with Nelly in the episode of Saturday, May 17, Timbaland and Swizz beatz"Verzuz". Produced by Timbaland, the song opens with a mention of Bill Cosby As the lyrics say, "The world would screw up if n **** s poured drinks like Bill Huxtable."

As if that wasn't enough, Luda then rapped: "I love R. Kelly but with my daughters, I don't feel comfortable." Also shaded Roseanne Barr declaring that the racists were still drinking "from Roseanne's bar".

Fans quickly responded to the name drop. "Ludacris really thought it was appropriate to tell us that he loves R. Kelly in 2020 and he told us three times. I'm still in shock," someone tweeted. "I'm still pissed off, Ludacris previewed Wayne's song and dropped the lines from Cosby and R Kelly to start the song. And he ran it about 5 times," said another person.

"Ludacris said 'I love R. Kelly, but I'm not comfortable with my daughters.' Ehm, I think you may want to rewrite that line yunno," suggested one fan. "Ludacris gave us Bill Cosby, R. Kelly and Roseanne bars in 2020 along with a chance for the rapper to appear. Who asked for this? Most importantly," said another.