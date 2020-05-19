Ludacris addresses the letter of R. Kelly that he dropped during the battle of & # 39; Verzuz & # 39; with R. Kelly

Thousands of you tuned in a bit of nostalgia when Ludacris and Nelly battled their hits on Instagram live, and for those of you who came to the party a little earlier, you had to listen to one of Luda's new songs!

Even before the battle began, people were talking, and definitely a crazy rampage over a bar that Luda dropped on the track, which mentioned R. Kelly. While the lyrics seem very simple, many fans had questions about what Ludacris was thinking when he spat it out.

"I love R. Kelly, but I don't feel comfortable with my daughters," Luda said in the song.

In a recent interview with Big Tigga, Luda addresses the controversy surrounding the lyrics and clarifies exactly what she meant by what she said. As a girls' father, Luda obviously takes her dad duties seriously and reinforces it while talking to Tig.

"Sometimes when you speak on the records, you speak as if it was just you and me having conversations as friends," he said. "But you're just talking, being honest. And I mean I saw that a lot of people really didn't understand what he was saying."

Ludacris proceeds to ask Tig his opinion on what the lyrics meant, and honestly, there was no need for an explanation! Luda said exactly what she meant, which is that she loves the contributions R. Kelly made to music, but she would not feel comfortable with him with her daughters.