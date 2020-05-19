Ludacris addresses R. Kelly Lyric in his new song: stands out

Earlier this week, Ludacris was making headlines when he released a new song that referenced the R. Kelly scandal. As most in the western world knows, R. Kelly was charged with heinous crimes of sexual abuse after the broadcast of the widely viewed. Surviving R. Kelly docuseries in Lifetime.

Since the controversy began, many of his former collaborators, friends, acquaintances, and even members of his former inner circle have distanced themselves from the controversial artist and left Kelly to fend for himself.

Ludacris, who has been busy in other areas of his career lately, including in the Fast and Furious franchise released a new song at the same time as their IG Live session with the Grammar of the country artist, Nelly.

Hot New Hip Hop picked up a conversation with Ludacris and a popular radio station in which the artist revealed why he chose to include the lyrics. In case you missed it, Ludacris opens his song saying that he loved R. Kelly but that he certainly wouldn't have him around his daughters.

During a conversation with the Atlanta radio station, V103, Ludacris said that "he was being honest." Ludacris clarified that as much as he has enjoyed Kelly's music over the years, he certainly would not allow her to spend one-on-one time with her daughters.

In addition to his R. Kelly reference, Ludacris also hinted at legendary stand-up comic, Bill Cosby, who played Cliff Huxtable on the series, The Cosby Show. The rapper said the world would be in trouble if they "poured drinks,quot; like Mr. Huxtable.

As previously reported, Bill Cosby was convicted and sentenced for sexually assaulting Andrea Constand sixteen years ago. Cosby's case came approximately three years before the advent of the #MeToo movement that began in 2017 with the allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

Ad

Some in the media have claimed that the Cosby case was just the beginning of an outbreak of resentment towards powerful men who have abused their power against women.



Post views:

0 0