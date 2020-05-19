Los Angeles County targeted July 4 to reopen restaurants, shopping malls, and retail stores – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The deadline for the reopening of Los Angeles County stores, restaurants and other outlets has been set for July 4, officials said Tuesday.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger made the announcement during a meeting of the county's Economic Resilience Task Force, whose members "voiced a goal for the safe reopening of Los Angeles County on July 4."

The July 4 date indicates a goal for the complete or staged reopening of stores, restaurants, and shopping malls.

"The economic and sociological impacts created by the closure of COVID-19 have further affected our vulnerable populations," said Barger. "The County, in association with our Task Force members and key stakeholders, is prepared to move forward with recommendations that ensure the safety and well-being of employees and customers, while safeguarding public health."

According to the president of the Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC), Bill Allen, to date, more than 1 million unemployment claims have been filed in Los Angeles County. More than 75% of projected job losses have an average annual profit of less than $ 50,000, and restaurants and retail industries are the most affected.

Task force leaders agreed that prolonged closings will continue to impair the reopening capacity of most small businesses and cause permanent loss of jobs and wages for millions of people across the county, Barger said.

Meanwhile, also Tuesday, the county's director of public health, Barbara Ferrer, announced 76 more COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the county's total to 1,913 deaths.

Ferrer said that as more employees return to work and companies are reopened, those who can continue to work remotely are encouraged.

Employers are asked to check on employees' symptoms when they arrive at work and to wash their hands frequently during breaks.