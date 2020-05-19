Los Angeles County Now Seeks to Reopen Business and Economy by July 4

Roommates, there is some very good news if you are a Los Angeles County resident, as a new announcement has just been made about when it will officially reopen. Despite previously declaring that the closing orders would last for the entire month of July, it appears that Los Angeles County is now seeking to lift the restrictions earlier, as it is now reported that the opening of the economy could come just in time for the 4th of July.

As reported by @HollywoodReporter, Los Angeles County officially has a new target date in mind for a "safe reopening,quot; of all businesses and the economy, and it turns out to be the busiest holiday of the summer, the 4th of July. The news was revealed earlier this week through a press release from Board of Supervisors chairwoman Kathryn Barger after a recent meeting of the Los Angeles County Economic Resilience Task Force. Before July 4thThe objective is to successfully implement a “complete or staged” reopening of all companies, such as stores, restaurants and shopping malls, and other areas of the local economy that have been most affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Barger explained the new goal of reopening, saying:

"The economic and sociological impacts created by the closure of COVID-19 have further affected our vulnerable populations. The County, in association with members of our Task Force and key stakeholders, is prepared to move forward with recommendations that ensure the safety and well-being of employees and customers while safeguarding public health. "

Hearing Barger's reopening plans, Los Angeles County Director of Public Health Dr. Barbara Ferrer offered her honest opinion on how cans can be safely reopened. Ferrer stated that "we all aim for that date, but to get there safely, we have to do many things well." It is always helpful for us to have a target date in mind. If we all do our part, that is certainly a goal that we can achieve. "

To date, Los Angeles County has seen 1 million unemployment claims filed and that 75% of projected job losses are from people making less than $ 50,000 per year in areas like restaurants and retail businesses.

