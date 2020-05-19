Looking to adopt a pet? Here are 3 tender canines to adopt now in Detroit – Up News Info Detroit

Looking to add a new partner to the family? There are dozens of lovely puppies for adoption at animal shelters in and around Detroit, so you won't have to search far to find the perfect spot.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this rodeo of dogs available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly and furry locals.

(Details such as pet availability, training, vaccinations, and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact shelter for the latest information.)

Mickey, Labrador retriever and hound mix

Mickey is a male Labrador Retriever and Hound that is housed at Home Fur-Ever.

Mickey is already vaccinated and castrated. Good news: You are already trained at home.

Mickey's Caregivers Notes:

Mickey is six years old. He is sweet, fun loving and a ball of energy. He loves hugs and goodies and just being by your side. Mickey also loves to go for a walk, but he doesn't like it when other dogs come up; it makes him a little nervous. He likes to be outside in good weather, but he needs a privacy fence because of his excellent climbing skills. Mickey would do better in a home without young children and prefers to be the only animal because he is an alpha male. You are also a little scared of the vacuum cleaner and hair dryer and will generally go to a quiet place and lie down until you are done.

Read more about Mickey at Petfinder.

Mix of labrador retriever marlow, shar-pei and chocolate

Marlow It is a masculine mix of Shar-pei and Chocolate Labrador Retrievers that is cared for in Home Fur-Ever.

%MINIFYHTML6c6565671c69dca6ec739a87c14e9bb015%

Marlow is the life of the party: he loves other dogs. His vaccinations are up to date and he is castrated. Marlow has mastered his training etiquette at home.

Marlow's Caregivers Notes:

Marlow is about a year old. He is a sweet dog; He loves to hug, he loves attention and he is learning to play. He is very loyal and extremely protective. It seems to bond very easily with its owner and, as a result, becomes very protective. Personal attention is something Marlow desperately needs. He also appears to have long-standing anxiety, possibly stemming from being abandoned. Box training has been difficult, but it's getting better every day. Marlow doesn't like to be left alone for long; You need someone who can spend a great deal of time and attention to make sure it fits safely and happily.

Read more about adopting Marlow at Petfinder.

Boombox, pit bull terrier

Boombox is a pit bull terrier dog in the care of Rebel Dogs Detroit.

Boombox is a lovely family dog, and children will love it. Don't be afraid: you are already trained and vaccinated.

Here's what Boombox friends at Rebel Dogs Detroit think of him:

Boombox is a magnificent and regal pit bull who approached us like a stray with a horrible skin infection. This has been almost completely cleared up and is ready for adoption. Boombox has not been extensively tested on dogs or cats, but it seems to want to be the only pet in the home. He loves people and is always ready to spend a moment of caresses. Boombox is a dog that can rest easy at home and is happy with his own company.

Read more about the Boombox at Petfinder.

%MINIFYHTML6c6565671c69dca6ec739a87c14e9bb016%

This story was automatically created using local data from the animal shelter, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more information on what we are doing. Do you have thoughts? Go here to share your comments.