Look back at the ups and downs of Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's relationship

Megan fox and Brian Austin Green they have gone their separate ways.

The 46-year-old actor revealed that he and the 34-year-old actress "have been trying to be apart." the Beverly Hills, 90210 star shared the news in the Monday episode of his With brian green podcast

Green told listeners that Fox took a five-week work trip last fall. While she was filming a movie, Green had a dream that Fox returned and that they were "distant." Then she texted the Transformers star, and she assured him that everything was fine. But once Fox returned, Green felt that they were behaving "almost exactly,quot; as they had in his dream. So, he brought it to Fox again and she suggested they speak.

"She said, 'You know what? I realized, while I was out of the country working alone, that I felt more like myself and liked more during that experience. And I think it might be something worth trying. for me. " remembered. "And I was shocked and upset about it. But I can't be mad at her. And I wasn't mad at her because … she didn't ask to feel that way. It wasn't a she made the decision. That's how she honestly felt."