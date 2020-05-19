Longtime executive producer "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Jill Leiderman leaves, Sharon Hoffman to replace her – Up News Info

After 14 years at the helm of Jimmy Kimmel Live! And a 25-year career at night, Jill Leiderman retires as executive producer on the ABC talk show Jimmy Kimmel.

Sharon Hoffman, former executive producer of Entertainment tonight and CBS Evening News‘Weekend edition.

Upon graduating from Northwestern University in 1993, Leiderman landed a job as a production assistant at The Jon Stewart Show He spent two years on MTV with Stewart, who was later to anchor The daily show, both on MTV and in syndicated incarnations of his show. After the end of The Jon Stewart Show In 1995 Leiderman was hired by The last show with David Letterman as a writer's researcher. During her 8 1/2 year stint at CBS Night Talk, she became a senior writer producer.

Related story Jimmy Kimmel pays tribute to the late Fred Willard in & # 39; JKL & # 39;

In 2004, Leiderman changed gears, joining VH1 as development executive. Two years later she was attracted late at night when Kimmel approached her. Launched in 2003, Jimmy Kimmel Live! At the time he was still struggling to break through the old guard late at night, establish an identity, and reserve A-list guests. With Leiderman on board, JKL it evolved into a stalwart late at night and one of the first shows to successfully harness the power of online viewing with viral videos like 2009 F*@#In g Matt Damon.

"I couldn't be more grateful for what Jill has done for our program and I couldn't have asked for a better partner in the past 14 years," said Kimmel. "Your contributions to the growth of JKL they are immeasurable, even finding their worthy successor Sharon Hoffman. We were very lucky to have Jill as long as we did, and while I'm sad to see her leave, I get it. I'm sick of me too.

Hoffman will serve as executive producer alongside Kimmel on JKL. Kimmel and Leiderman began planning the EP transition a year ago "so that I could take advantage of other opportunities on my creative wish list while spending more time with my husband and 4-year-old son," Leiderman said, hinting that the evening chapter in their race may be closed.

"For 25 years, I have dedicated my career to the night, producing for three of the greats: Jon Stewart, David Letterman and Jimmy Kimmel," he said. “Jimmy changed my life indelibly. I am tremendously proud of the stellar team we have built together over the past 14 years producing nearly 2,500 originals. Jimmy Kimmel Live episodes and specials. "Leiderman said, adding:" My professional association with Jimmy will only be surpassed by our friendship. "

Hoffman is a veteran Emmy-winning television producer with experience in live, video and digital production. Most recently, she served as executive producer for Entertainment tonight from 2016-2019. Before that, she was executive producer of the weekend editions of CBS Evening News.

Like the current Late show executive producer Chris Licht and recent Tonight's show Executive producer Jim Bell, Hoffman has experience producing morning news shows. She was part of the team that relaunched CBS this morning in 2012 and I also did a season on ABC Good morning america.