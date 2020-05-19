Marty Cohen, a former editor and post-production boss who worked on more than a dozen Steven Spielberg films for Amblin and DreamWorks and whose production credits include such hits as The Hunger Games and Godzilla, has died. He was 67 years old.

Amblin said Cohen died May 17 of natural causes after a long battle with heart disease.

Cohen began his four-decade career as a personal assistant for Ralph Bakshi before working as a trainee editor on the 1981 films. American pop and Pennies from heaven. When the latter's editorial team was relocated to the Elf courtroom in the MGM lot, Cohen was a short man in the Pennies Low totem. The story goes that he found himself under a Kem, trying to help his neighbors put a fuse in the dead machine. Positioned as a mechanic under a car, he heard a voice from across the room asking, "Should we get a new Kem, since this one has gone around the world?" When Jane Jaffe led Cohen back to her own courtroom, she smiled and said, "You know who he was, right?" He confidently replied: "The P.A. in Elf. Jane replied, "No, Marty. That was Steven Spielberg.

That would lead to a long working career with the future Oscar-winning filmmaker. From 1985 The color Purple, Cohen worked on Spielberg films including Empire of the Sun, Always, Schindler’s List, Hook, Amistad, Saving Private Ryan, A.I. Artificial Intelligence, Minority Report, Catch Me If You Can, The Terminal, Munich and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

"Marty started in the editing room with Michael Kahn and me on The color Purple and then transitioned to a post-production supervisory role in the DreamWorks and Paramount movies, "Spielberg said in a statement." Later, he worked with me and other filmmakers on film preservation, a passion we both shared. But more Above all, Marty was a dedicated and loyal member of our Amblin family for over three decades. He was deeply concerned with the way movies were viewed to the public, both in theaters and at home. His keen eye and warm heart they will be sorely missed at the finish line of every movie we make from here on out. "

