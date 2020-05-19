Lockheed Martin Awarded $ 485 Million For US Advanced Targeting Capsules. USA, Allies – Upnews Info

The US Department of Defense. USA He said Monday that Lockheed Martin Corp. won a massive contract for advanced target groups.

The contract, from the Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, is valued at more than $ 485 and covers Sniper, Infrared Search and Tracking (IRST); and the production of infrared night (LANTIRN) navigation pod (fixed wing) and low-altitude navigation hardware.

This contract provides the necessary resources necessary for the management, manufacturing, upgrade / retrofit, integration support, and testing and shipping of your Undeveloped Article Sniper (ATP) Capsule System (NDI), navigation kit updates Still Image NDI LANTIRN and the NDI IRST system, as it relates to the requirements document associated with each specific delivery order made under this contract.

The contract is for the Department of Defense and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) which includes Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Egypt, Greece, Indonesia, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Republic of Korea, Kuwait, Morocco, the Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Poland, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Taiwan, Thailand, and Turkey.

As a proven provider of IRST technology for over 30 years, Lockheed Martin has made its mark. To date, the team has delivered more than 350 systems worldwide and has consistently advanced its IRST capabilities on a variety of platforms.