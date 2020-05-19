Locals tell us how the main tourist spots feel now

During the past two months, many of the world's most popular destinations have been closed to visitors, leaving almost empty monuments, museums, shops, restaurants, bars, and streets.
As the world reopens and residents emerge, they face the reality that life today is different from what it was before Covid-19, and is likely to remain that way for some time. One of the most significant differences, a bittersweet understanding for most, is that there are currently no tourists to attend to or crowds to tour.
We asked people in 11 of the world's most disadvantaged places what it is like. In the Galapagos it seems that time has rewound to an earlier era. In Prague it has been a relief to admire a bridge that in recent years has become a popular spot for instagrammers with selfie sticks. In Venice, a city that has long been overwhelmed by tourists, Venetians, for once, are not outnumbered by visitors. In Ha Long Bay, Vietnam, as in Bali, fear of loss of tourism has given way to a family focus.
Although tourism is the soul of the economies of these destinations, and the need for travel to resume can be serious, this moment of pause has allowed locals to experience something that recently seemed impossible: having their homes to themselves. – Tariro Mzezewa
The following interviews have been edited and condensed for clarity.
Rome
GIANLUCA BOSCOLO 30, is a web developer from the city of Chioggia, in northern Italy. He has lived in Rome for three years.
After two months of quarantine, my boyfriend and I ventured back to downtown from our home in the Montersacro neighborhood. We walked towards the Circus Maximus and the Colosseum and it was a strange sight: there was nobody else there.
You must understand that I work in an office in the Monti neighborhood next to the Colosseum and every day, I used to walk among the crowds in and out of the Coloseo metro station to get to the ancient amphitheater and the Roman Forum. At first it was strange to be there without all those people, but as it sank it became a beautiful new experience.
I am from Chioggia, a city south of Venice, and I always dreamed of living in Rome. Being here during this time has been difficult, but for the past week, the city has been romantic, like a dream. We walked towards the Trevi Fountain and the Plaza de España and there were so few people there that we were practically alone.
Exploring our city these days is like discovering a new city. Even the mundane things we once took for granted like ice cream or coffee outside now feel special. Yesterday we got pizza and supplements in Trastevere. Imagine yourself walking through Trastevere, through Ponte Sisto, along the Lungotevere without being crowded.
This experience is making it possible to see the city in which we live with new eyes. Normally we walk to get to where we need to be, but walking now gives us the opportunity to see details that we don't always notice when you make your way through a group of tourists walking on you. We went to St. Peter's Square, the Pantheon, Villa Borghese.
Right now, Rome is visited only by Romans and it is a strange feeling. It is sad that we do not have tourism because we trust him and soon it will be an emergency if we do not recover the tourists, but we have been enjoying this brief respite.
Rome is a living museum and it is a privilege to have it all for us. – As told to Tariro Mzezewa
Dubrovnik, Croatia
DARKO PEROJEVIC, 41, is the chef and owner of the Azur restaurant. He has lived in Dubrovnik most of his life.
The old town of Dubrovnik, where I have lived most of my life, has not been empty like this since the war and the eight-month bombing of Dubrovnik in 1991 and '92. We have all had persistent sadness because the emptiness of the city is a reminder of that time.
The situation here is bittersweet, really. Bitter because I am the chef and owner of a restaurant in the old town, called Azur, which depends on many tourists for business. But it's sweet because walking the empty streets on a sunny day feels great. No need to fight your way through the crowds of cruise ships. There is no smell of over-used frying oil in restaurants. My apartment terrace overlooks the Old Port, and instead of restaurant tables taking up space in the port, there are now freshly used fishing nets drying on the cobblestones.
Children play on the streets like I did when I was a child. Back then there weren't many restaurants occupying public spaces and squares, so the whole city was our playground. For a moment it seems that we reclaim the city for ourselves. Yesterday we played soccer in front of my house in the Old Port. As soon as we return to normal this will not be possible. I think we all know that this cannot last forever and that is why we want to use Old Town as our playground as much as possible while it lasts.
Another surprisingly positive thing is catching up with old friends. Most of the locals don't go to the old town, especially in the tourist season. But now, you can only see local people here all the time. I can't walk along Stradun, the main pedestrian street in the old town, without meeting 20 old friends.
We all know here that the notion of quarantine started in Dubrovnik, as a 14th century act to prevent strangers from bringing the black plague to the city, which is why my friends and I often joke about how the quarantine has returned to where it started. . . It gives us more confidence these days. We have dealt with this before, it is in our DNA, and at some level, we know that we will overcome this plague just as our ancestors did over 600 years ago.
So in the end, we are not making money, but we have our city back to ourselves. Usually we get a little annoyed with all the tourists in Dubrovnik, but people here even love cruises again. – As told to David Farley
Bali
AYU RASMINI 43, was born and raised in Sidemen, a town that is popular with travelers. She owns Pondok Masa Depan cabins and wellness retreat.
Every day in March, more and more tourists leave our town. It was very sad to see him. Now, there are no tourists here except an American from Seattle who has been in our town since February and doesn't want to leave because he loves the energy here.
Normally at this time, I would be doing yoga, massage, healing ceremonies, and hiking with our guests from all over the world. Instead, we are doing beautiful gardens and planting plantain, papaya, eggplant, tomatoes, sweet potatoes, and cassava. We are concerned about what we will eat if this lasts too long, so we want to make sure we have enough food. This is a very difficult time. There is much work to be done. Still, we have a routine that we don't change. We still do yoga twice a day. And we still watch the sunset and then we say our prayers. I appreciate life and accept everything.
It's so quiet here now. I would say it is like hibernation. Bali is almost in a coma. We now spend so much time with our families and realize how important family is. Now we can see within ourselves and realize what is really important in life. For my children especially, it is boring. I get stressed because my youngest son, who is 14, would like to play video games all day if I quit.
This is good for the air and for Mother Nature. Our planet has time to recover from all suffering. It is a time of healing. But this cannot continue for long. People are nervous here. The question everyone wants to know is how long? Even when? Even when?
Here in Bali we have much less Covid than in other places in Indonesia because we are disciplined. And we are close to nature, we live healthy and we pray.
But without our travelers from other countries, it is very difficult for us now. It is as if we have lost our energy. After this is over, we will return to who we are. – As told to Dave Seminara
Iceland
STEFAN GUDMUNDSSON, 52, is captain of a whale watching boat in Husavik, Iceland.
I saw a tall spout the other day, about half a mile north, and I was wondering if it was a fin whale or maybe the blue whale. I didn't check it. The deck of the boat was loaded with lumpfish and the fish do not ask to see whales.
My whale watching boat, The Apena, It was originally built for fishing and its purpose is to get back to basics for now. The great Skjalfandi Bay, which thrusts the Arctic Circle, has provided a livelihood for my family of fishermen for the past 150 years.
Given the bleak outlook for tourists, it looks like I'm about to add another year to the legacy.
The city of Husavik is the whale watching capital of Iceland, some say Europe, and my fleet is one of three tour operators. I was the first in my family to navigate with binoculars instead of fishing gear, about 20 years ago and 350,000 passengers.
The season begins when the whales finish their migration from the winter waters. That was in early March of this year, when Iceland closed its borders.
In my fourth week of fishing, I counted six or eight humpback and minke whales feeding on a capelin school. All that is missing are the hearings.
Sunny days are the strangest. Sailing into the harbor, expect to see people lining up for excursions and al fresco dining. Back then, I almost needed a navigator's eye to find a good parking lot.
I still don't miss it, but I wonder when the time will come back. Fishing makes me forget about the problems ahead, and there isn't much I can do about it anyway.
What will Iceland really be like without international tourists? I hope at least Icelanders will seize the opportunity when the summer holidays begin and see for themselves.
Meanwhile, the whales will be there, performing for their friends and fishermen. – As told to Egill Bjarnason
Amsterdam
ANNA LOPIORE, 44, was born and raised in the Netherlands, and lived in Milan, Tokyo, and New York before returning to Amsterdam with her husband and two children in 2017. She works as a user experience designer.
We live in the Bloemgracht, a tree-shaded canal in the Jordaan neighborhood, just one block from the Anne Frank House. The bridge in front of our house had become an Instagram hot spot and tourists taking selfies constantly stumbled in the way of anyone trying to cross the bridge. We were used to it and suddenly everything was gone. Our 4-year-old son had just learned to ride a bike and we were now able to use the city streets and bike paths, generally without fear of being hurt in all the traffic.
Miraculously we were blessed with two months of wonderful weather: bright sunshine and almost summer temperatures. To avoid meetings that the police could not easily control, boats were banned in the canals of the city center. With such a pleasant climate, the Dutch almost feel compelled to be outside in the parks or on the water. But for the past two months, instead of the hustle and bustle of boat parties, we sometimes saw lonely people gliding through the calm waters of the canals.
Another novelty was that King's Day, the national holiday in late April for which the holiday begins the night before and lasts at least 24 hours, was canceled this year. But people still went for a walk, many dressed in orange, waving flags, and families gathered in front of their houses and felt more picturesque and sweet than a big drunken party.
Probably the neighborhood that has undergone the most transformation in recent months is the Red Light District, a place that I normally struggled to avoid at all costs, as it was generally so clogged with tourists that it was impossible to get around. I always thought it was a seedy and ugly place, but lately I've been crossing it on the way to a friend's house and it's awesome. There are beautiful houses that I have never seen before because I had to focus on the zigzagging revelers.
It is hard to think of so many people losing their livelihood in the midst of a tragic pandemic. But I also can't help but feel nostalgic for an Amsterdam that could be. The city has been so beautiful and peaceful: there was a magic that will never return in any way. – As told to Andrew Ferren
Barcelona
YAGO HORTAL 37, is a painter who was born and raised in Barcelona.
Since the restrictions were loosened, it feels almost like when you get up very early in the morning and everyone rushes in. Except that until now, stores never open and there are many more people who use sports equipment than before. With exercise rating as a reason to go out, Barcelona has suddenly become very sporty, although seeing people running in masks is a first.
The other day I walked through the city's cathedral, which is very close to my house, and realized that I could actually stop in front of it and see it. No one ran into me or pushed me out of the way. There were no street musicians competing with each other for advice, and I didn't have to be aware of my wallet and who was around me. I could just watch.
After being confined indoors, it is natural for you to see things with fresh eyes. Barcelona usually lives at night, but now, when the sun goes down, it seems too late. The city and the air are cleaner. There seems to be a different light or somehow more light.
While tourism has obviously declined almost entirely, it is clear how many foreigners actually live here, there are people from all over the world.
Recently, my neighborhood, Sant Pere, where the old city meets the 19th century Eixample, as the famous network of wide avenues in Barcelona is known, had problems with pickpockets and street crime. It seems clear now that most of that was aimed at tourists, making the city feel safer now. Even on La Rambla or the Paseo Marítimo, which was always crowded and could feel a bit dangerous, now you can walk without worrying about safety.
Yesterday I went to the beach for the first time since giving birth and once again it almost seemed like a normal day with people on bicycles, skateboards, jogging, except that all the beach bars (beach restaurants), bars and other businesses were closed. At first, there is this immediate sense of normalcy, but then you really watch and note the constant police patrols to make sure no one really steps on the sand, much less the sea, and brings you back to the reality of the moment. – As told to Andrew Ferren
Paris
SANDRA CLOT, 46, is a pianist and piano teacher and has lived in the historic Marais district for 20 years.
The Marais is one of the main places that tourists visit in Paris. Normally, arriving at my house on a Saturday afternoon is a test because there are many visitors who swarm. Tourists come to the Marais for "milk-showcase,quot; (lick window in French) due to all the boutiques.
The Marais is one of the oldest and most historic neighborhoods in Paris and is known for its picturesque village charm. But it had become a retail Disneyland where visitors came to spend money, but not necessarily for history.
I knew the Marais belonged to the locals again the first night of France's national closure, when I opened the window to applaud the caregivers. The light had faded and I said to myself, "Paris is no longer the City of Light."
Unfortunately, there were few people in their windows, because many apartments in the neighborhood have been converted to Airbnbs for tourists. But instead of the noise of crowds and suitcases on the pavement, the streets were deserted, and there was an air of charm. You could hear the birds singing and the wind blowing the leaves of the trees.
I have been out very little, only four times during delivery to buy food. For the first time in a long time, I walked down rue Vieille du Temple and rue Rivoli toward Saint Paul. Before the closure, I avoided those streets and others in the Marais because they were very obstructed by people.
I have had a real secret pleasure rediscovering the beautiful buildings and having the streets to myself. All the locals I passed were also smiling. I have the impression that I have found a quality of life closer to what I want, which means more local interaction and less pure consumption. Real life has returned to this corner of Paris with families and children who play on the street and meet my own neighbors.
Confinement has turned out to be a delightful pause from chaos, and I'm actually dreading the reopening, because I don't miss the crowds. – As told to Liz Alderman
Venice
NICOLA USSARDI 42, has been fired from his job at a wine and pasta store near St. Mark's Square.
Now there are many people around, and they are all Venetians, it is something nice. Until May 4, we were confined to our homes, but now the closure has been eased, and I am happy to move at a slow pace, with no tourists nearby. Venetians are reclaiming their spaces.
Saint Mark's Square is almost deserted, so we are taking the opportunity to go there: it has become a mini pilgrimage, people go there only to greet and respect the "owner of the house,quot;, what we call the bell tower because it is so majestic. Now we can finally enjoy this place, which used to belong to tourists. Two or three decades ago, it was normal for Venetians to walk there, but then mass tourism took over the square. Now you can breathe the authentic Venice.
It's a good thing, we don't want to go back to how things were before. Overtourism was the norm, but it was not normal, the city was overwhelmed, it was like a transumanza We had to deal with tourists every hour of the day, everything revolved around them. I live in Cannareggio, one of the least touristy neighborhoods, and even here the Venetians were outnumbered. I used to have breakfast at the local café every morning, and there would be four locals and ten tourists from the nearby bed and breakfasts, so my days began. Around San Marcos, it was really successful tourism, people who stayed here one of two days, always in a hurry, with eight minutes to have lunch.
That mass tourism will not return, and I am glad it does not. Sure, it will be an economic challenge, because most of the business here is about tourism. I myself am on a temporary layoff because I work in a tourist shop, and most of the people I know are in similar situations. The problem is that Venice has relied on mass tourism for years, and now we don't have a plan B. But eventually we will have to find one. – As told to Anna Momigliano
Halong Bay, Vietnam
LIND NGUYEN, 29, along with her husband, Trung, own the Wander Station restaurant.
On May 1, it was a (Labor Day) holiday and it's supposed to be busy everywhere, but we're empty, we have no customers, so I decided to close and take a look. Everything was empty, the road, the shops, the pedestrian street, everything. Like a horror movie.
In normal life there are supposed to be hundreds of boats sailing in the bay, playing music – boom, boom, boom – and people having beer outside and walking. But now no more.
I am sad and worried. How long does it take to return to normal life? I just want tourists here, to meet, talk and have fun. This place is hanging there; we are open but we have no clients, not "none,quot; but very little. To stay open, we have to pay for electricity, rent, staff, everything, but we don't want to close.
It's boring. I am bored and everyone needs money to survive. I miss making new friends, sharing stories, learning more about their cultures. I never get bored. Now I am bored. Even my English is not as good as before, because it has been a long time, three months already.
People think more about their families, friends, and careers, so they pay more attention to learning. I am texting with some of my friends and they are doing the same, staying healthy, learning something new, reading more. I like learning English for all my staff and I am learning Spanish and I have started to grow lots of vegetables. "
We will remember this time as a very important point. Everyone is afraid of the virus, afraid that life is ending. – As told to Patrick Scott
Prague
VENDULA STOKLASKOVA, 44 years old, owns the Stoclass Boutique design. She has lived in Prague for 15 years.
At the beginning of our running of the bulls in March, I walked from Letna across the Cech Bridge, down Parizska Street and then to Marianske Namesti, where I was wearing some masks to the Red Cross. It was really quite strange. The first thing was that I saw the Charles Bridge from Letna, and I know the view very well, I usually go that way every day. At the Charles Bridge there was nothing more to see than the statues, which was very strange. That point of view will remain with me until my death, because it was very good weather and there were no people at all. Two weeks had passed in the quarantine and we were already used to low traffic. And really, Charles Bridge, to see just the statues on it, that was it for me.
And another thing was when I walked from the Intercontinental Hotel on Parizska Street, and from the Intercontinental you could see all the way to the Old Town Square. And that was also really weird, since you can't normally see that far because of all the people. The street was empty and looking down the road it felt very unnatural. On the way from Marianske Namesti to Old Town Square there were only sweepers and pigeons, nothing more. It was even almost scary. It was such a strange feeling.
And then I brought some masks to a friend in Vyton. I crossed the river on the Charles Bridge at night. I just stood there and looked, and there were only a few Russians walking around. I stopped, even under normal circumstances when I walk, I stop and look a lot, and everything was terribly impressive.
You just saw the beauty of the city. I also read this somewhere on social media: people commented that now they notice different details in the city. To me, Prague seems greener, and I would say that its beauty really came to light. For example, I was looking down from Petrin Hill, and I had the feeling that Prague itself, that the buildings and everything look brighter. I don't even know how to describe it. – As told to Evan Rail
The Galapagos Islands
ARTURO IZURIETA, 56, is a consultant and former executive director of the Charles Darwin Foundation in Puerto Ayora, Santa Cruz, in the Galapagos Islands of Ecuador.
It reminds me of when I came here in 84. The closing is from 2 in the afternoon until 5 in the morning. Taxis are only allowed once a week based on license numbers. There are far fewer cars, scooters are not allowed. Motorcycles you have to have a permit.
I come to town just to see a lady who makes ceviche. My wife said "let's go help her out," and I walk in with a mask on. I am greeting people without knowing who they are.
In 1984, most of the people were in the San Francisco Park, where the post office was, near the municipal pier. A few on the streets, which is more or less what you get now. In the 1980s, most tourists simply walked through the highlands.
Seagulls, oystercatchers are taking advantage of this open space without people.
I have not missed the tourists, but I put them in the equation of how the Galapagos will restart. But do you miss them? No. Perhaps hotels and tour operators miss them. My mind has drifted into my family and personal life, pondering the opportunities that might arise..
Galapagos is completely closed, there are no cruises, there is nothing. Why not take advantage of that and lead, give Galapagos a week off, every year? There is a proposal to discuss this with resident, civil institutions.
These are the Galapagos we dream of. People are waking up to the rebirth of the islands, with a cap for tourists. We are already surviving without any activity. Every day, you have the freezer truck with the fishermen, giving away fish. Who can pay, pay. Since March 14, two months without operations. The restructuring of the cruises should be included in that week. This would give much credit and recognition to the Galapagos. I think people are sensible enough to realize that it would bring more benefits than anything else. It is a great idea that we have to try. Do I sound too optimistic? – As Adam Popescu was told