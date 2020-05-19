Locals tell us how the main tourist spots feel now

Prague

VENDULA STOKLASKOVA, 44 years old, owns the Stoclass Boutique design. She has lived in Prague for 15 years.

At the beginning of our running of the bulls in March, I walked from Letna across the Cech Bridge, down Parizska Street and then to Marianske Namesti, where I was wearing some masks to the Red Cross. It was really quite strange. The first thing was that I saw the Charles Bridge from Letna, and I know the view very well, I usually go that way every day. At the Charles Bridge there was nothing more to see than the statues, which was very strange. That point of view will remain with me until my death, because it was very good weather and there were no people at all. Two weeks had passed in the quarantine and we were already used to low traffic. And really, Charles Bridge, to see just the statues on it, that was it for me.