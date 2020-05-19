Listen To Your Heart Ending Stays Firm – Up News Info

NBC showed the first part of The voice Season finale on Monday, with the two-hour show up to a tenth of last week with a 1.0 in adult demographics of 18-49 and 7.55 million viewers. It marks the most viewed edition of the reality singing competition since April 20. Songland (0.7, 4.00M) followed, welcoming the Florida Georgia Line, and held steady on the show, while also peaking at four weeks in total viewers.

The couple helped NBC sweep the night overall in the demo and in total viewers.

ABC The Bachelor: Listen to your heart (0.6, 3.00M) ended their inaugural musical romance on par with last week. The network's first-year romantic drama The baker and the beauty (0.4, 2.30M), meanwhile, fell a tenth in the demo.

The CW featured a special episode of Penn & Teller: fool us (0.2, 841,000), while Roswell, New Mexico (0.1, 622K) remained stable in the demo but reached a minimum audience.

CBS and Fox issued replays.