Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's daughter Dalila Belle flaunts her curves in Skims' new campaign

Delilah Belle Hamlin, the 21-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, is flaunting her curves in a new Skims campaign. Delilah has surprised the world with her beauty and is a model signed with the One Management agency. He has covered Vogue Japan and has edited for V Magazine, W Magazine, Town & Country, Paper, Marie Claire and Vogue Taiwan. Her career has just taken off and it seems that the world will see more of Delilah. Until the fashion industry opens up again and social estrangement is a thing of the past, fans can check out the latest beauty is doing on their official Instagram page. Delilah has 1.2 million followers and shared multiple photos of herself using the new Skims Mesh line.

Delilah wrote nothing extensive in her legend. He simply used the following hashtag #skimshotbyme and included @Skims in the Instagram post.

Kim Kardashian, the creator of Skims, responded to Delilah Belle in the comment section and said that she looked amazing, everyone agreed.

Delilah wore the white bra and panties set and did not complement the outfit except for a pearl necklace. She flaunted her curves and showed off her perfect figure, including her brown lines. She took the photos on her bed that was equipped with a white duvet. Two white coves could be seen in the background. Delilah credited photographer Amaury with filming.

You can check out the photo album that Delilah Belle Hamlin shared with her Instagram followers below.

In the second set of photos, Delilah was lying on the bed and looking at the camera with a sideways glance.

Amaury also has a slide show with photos of Delilah Belle. You can see those photos below.

Fans hope to see more of Delilah Belle and her sister Amelia Gray, as they are both discovering that their modeling careers are taking off. What do you think of the new mesh line of Skims & # 39; Kim Kimdas?

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



