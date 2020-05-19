Lil Wayne's daughter Reginae Carter wears skimpy outfit and blows bubbles for photos from Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Lingerie campaign

Lil Wayne's daughter Reginae Carter has been attracting attention and breaking the Internet for the past few weeks with beautiful lingerie photos.

The young actress and reality star, who is an ambassador for Rihanna's Savage x Fenty campaign, has decided to show off her toned figure in a pretty yellow outfit.

The daughter of reality talent and author Antonia "Toya,quot; Johnson posed for the cute little number outside her home as she blew bubbles and stood in front of a beautiful garden.

A follower replied, "Black is real beauty."

A second commenter added: "It seems like you fit in with me, now baby nvm, you stand out."

In a recent interview, the 21-year-old media personality revealed how her parents feel about her new job.

She said, "When I first published, my mother said, 'Okay, don't get too excited about the lingerie.'"

She went on to explain: “My dad never really mentioned it. I don't know what you think about it, but my mom says, "Right now, don't take your clothes off anymore."

She said she initially didn't want to wear too revealing an outfit, but Rihanna decided otherwise.

Reginae stated: "I don't cry for anyone; Rihanna is the only person I cried for when she performs. I love her. I hit her after she made the Diamond Ball band. I thought," Okay, now you have to let me come next time. "And she said, 'I got you a girl.' And not too far after that, they beat me up to be an ambassador."

She continued to praise Rihanna saying, “Meeting Rihanna is like going out after being in quarantine for three months. She smells great. Every time I see Rihanna, she hugs me. She is so cool and down to earth. Her whole personality is so sweet, humble and very welcoming. "

He also shared the secrets while keeping fit: "If I see a small lump, I'm going to do a three-day detox and drink water and eat fruits and vegetables. When I go out to eat, I push the macaroni and cheese aside. I try to balance the whole thing. because I'm already short, so I have to recover. I don't want to be too thick. "

Reginae is taking her career to the next level.



