Lewis Capaldi hopes to release a new album with songs he wrote during the coronavirus quarantine

Lewis Capaldi He has written 11 songs while isolating himself in hopes of releasing a new album next year (21).
The Scotsman shared the news of his plans to launch a follow-up to last year's success (19) "Divinely uninspired to a hellish expanse" during a question-and-answer session with fans via Instagram, revealing that he's been working hard. in closing.
"Now I have 11 songs for the new album," he said. "Hopefully it will come out sometime next year."
He also talked about his fight to create something better than last year's debut.
"Writing a follow-up to this great man has been both difficult and rewarding," he explained. "Most of the time, when I was making the first album, I felt like I was doing shit."
The album was released a year ago on Sunday (May 17), and remains one of the top five in the UK, in addition to finding worldwide success. Lewis was also a big winner at the BRIT Awards thanks in part to the album.