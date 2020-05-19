Les Shapiro and Vic Lombardi's new "Unstoppable,quot; podcast celebrates personal triumphs in the face of adversity

When Les Shapiro initially gave birth to the notion of a podcast about overcoming adversity, he had no idea of ​​truth How much Adversity was looming in 2020. For all of us.

"We wanted to do something unique," the Denver-area talk show host this week told The Post. "There are so many podcasts now."

And yet, from a temporal perspective, the theme of "We Are Unstoppable," the new podcast by Shapiro and Vic Lombardi, feels more appropriate than ever during a global coronavirus pandemic.

Released earlier this month in collaboration with BurstMarketing and sponsored by the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Center, "Unstoppable,quot; features interviews with sports and entertainment figures reflecting how they overcame a specific challenge in their personal lives.

Olympic swimmer Missy Franklin in a recent episode spoke about her struggles with depression and anxiety. Legendary ESPN presenter Dick Vitale talks about being bullied when he was young after a childhood injury left him adrift. Former Rockies manager Clint Hurdle talks about overcoming alcoholism and bladder cancer, the last of which was diagnosed in 2015.

"It was never made public," Shapiro said of the former Colorado and Pittsburgh captain. "At the time, he was the manager of the Pirates and I didn't feel like everyone needed to know." They fixed it and he's been clean ever since. "

The podcast's title and mantra were inspired by the personal experiences of Shapiro and Lombardi, Emmy-winning broadcasters who have battled cancer in recent years. The format includes a segment with an Anschutz medical expert who discusses the clinical side of any crisis the celebrity has navigated on the podcast.

"Unstoppable,quot; is slated to drop two episodes per month and is available through all major podcast providers and at unstoppablepodcasts.com.

"When it comes to athletics, athletes, coaches and people in the office don't always want to talk about their vulnerabilities," said Shapiro, who left Mile High Sports radio in February and moved to Scottsdale, Arizona. "But Vic and I have been able to extract that … so that they open up about it.

"And you find that they are not so shy about it. I think it has a lot to do with wanting to help other people."